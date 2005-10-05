NBC Tees Up Wolf's Conviction

NBC officially announced it has ordered mid-season episodes of the new Dick Wolf drama about young assistant district attorneys in New York.

The network ordered 13 episodes of Conviction, which is not part of the Law & Order franchise. The show, from Wolf Films and NBC Universal Television Studio, will be shot entirely in New York.

As Wolf told the media at the Television Critics Association press tour in July, the show will use the same sets as the cancelled Law & Order: Trial by Jury. "I'm pleased and gratified that the gamble that was taken to hold the Trial By Jury sets in place has paid off," Wolf reiterated in a statement Thursday.

Wolf also said previously that the show will be “much more of a character-driven show with closed episodes than a straight procedural.”

The pilot is being written by Walon Green (Law & Order) and Rick Eid (Law & Order: Trial by Jury and The Guardian).