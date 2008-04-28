NBC to Tee Off Primetime Coverage of U.S. Open

For the first time, a U.S. broadcaster plans to air the U.S. Open golf tournament in primetime.

The tournament has run over into primetime due to rain delays before, according to NBC, but the network said its coverage of the tournament's last two rounds June 14 and 15 will extend into primetime on purpose this time around.

Saturday, June 14, the coverage will air from 4 p.m.-10 p.m., then from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, where the network could particularly use some help in the primetime ratings.

NBC will also air two hours’ worth of first- and second-round play June 12 and 13 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.