NBC Teases Heist on Web

In its latest multi-platform deal, NBC Tuesday announced that it has formed a partnership with Microsoft to offer MSN Video the exclusive rights to stream the entire first two episodes of the upcoming drama series Heist.

Reruns will be available on MSN for one week after each of the Wednesday episodes airs from 10-11 p.m. March 22 and 29.

In addition, NBC provided MSN exclusive rights to stream a 16-minute special promotional presentation of the drama's special debut episode airing Tuesday. The promo material will run up to the network's March 22 Wednesday premiere.

John Miller, chief marketing officer, NBC Universal Television Group, said the Microsoft deal “allows us to further enhance our marketing opportunities to draw attention to our shows from increasingly popular sites and formats. It's a perfect marriage of technology and content, and we believe it is also tailor-made to reach out to the target demographic."

From director Doug Liman (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy) and writers Mark and Robb Cullen (FX's Lucky), Heist is described as a fast-paced, serialized ensemble drama about cops versus burglars.

MSN.com will also offer a Heist photo gallery, top billing on its TV and entertainment homepages and promotion on the video homepage, among other placements.

The series is produced by Hypnotic, NBC Universal Television Studio and Sony Pictures Television.