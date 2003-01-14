NBC taps Sieffert, Braun
Two new hires are on their way to NBC Enterprises.
Alan Seiffert has been named vice president of business affairs for NBC
Enterprises, said Jon Hookstratten, to whom Seiffert will report.
And Betsy Braun has been named VP of programming and development,
said Linda Finnell, senior VP of the division, to whom Braun will
report.
Seiffert will oversee deals for NBC Enterprises' first-run programming and
distribution, including domestic syndication, international television, home
video, music, new media, licensing and merchandising.
He comes to NBC from the National Basketball Association, where he was
assistant general counsel in its New York headquarters.
Braun will oversee production on nationally syndicated talker The John
Walsh Show in New York.
She comes to NBC from Telepictures Productions, where she was director of
current programming for two years.
