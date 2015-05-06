NBC Taps Ric Harris for WCAU Philadelphia GM

Ric Harris has been named president and general manager of WCAU-WWSI Philadelphia. He started May 5 and succeeds Eric Lerner, who was named president and general manager of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations sibling WNBC New York. Harris reports to Valari Staab, president of the group.

"Ric Harris is a strong leader with proven experience and a passion for delivering viewers what they are looking for," said Staab. "WCAU and WWSI have grown tremendously over the last several years, and I am confident that Ric will drive their continued success."

For the last two years, Harris has been president and GM of WVIT Hartford, which is also owned by NBCUniversal.

"I am thrilled to join the NBC10 / Telemundo62 team. Eric Lerner and the leadership team have done an outstanding job of transforming these stations and growing the business," said Harris. "I am looking forward to expanding on their positive momentum and leading the innovation that will help NBC10 and Telemundo62 rise to new heights."

NBCU bought WWSI, a Telemundo station, in 2013.

Harris joined WVIT from Accenture, where he was manager of communications, media and technology. Previously, he was VP of digital ad sales for BET Interactive. Before that, Harris served as executive VP and GM of digital media and strategic marketing for NBC Owned Television Stations.

From 2000 to 2005, Harris held the GM job at WEWS Cleveland.