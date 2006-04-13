NBC Taps O’Connell as Burbank Senior VP

NBC Entertainment has shifted Katie O’Connell, a New York-based program development executive, to senior VP, drama development.

She will relocate to the network’s Burbank corporate offices as the network moves to expand its drama team, according to NBC Entertainment President Kevin Reilly.

O’Connell will continue to report to Katherine Pope, executive VP of NBC Entertainment.

The move will not impact NBC’s East Coast development. It plans to announce a successor for O’Connell, who was named as senior VP of New York development in July 2005.