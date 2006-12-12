NBC Taps Hammond and Collinsworth

NBC will use the broadcast team of Tom Hammond and Cris Collinsworth for the first of its two playoff games that make up a January 6 doubleheader, with its regular team of Al Michaels and John Madden working the second game.

Collinsworth is an NBC NFL studio host, while Hammond calls Notre Dame football for the network.

Hammond was one of the candidates originally mentioned for NBC’s lead NFL play-by-play role before network sports and Olympics chief Dick Ebersol was able to lure Al Michaels away from Disney.

Hammond and Collinsworth last worked a booth together for the 1995 Orange Bowl college football game, and previously worked NBC’s Notre Dame broadcasts together for NBC from 1992-1994.