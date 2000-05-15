NBC taps Dolby E

According to Dolby Laboratories, NBC will use Dolby E professional audio equipment to distribute multichannel sound with its DTV programming.

Dolby E, designed to provide stations with a broadcast infrastructure to support Dolby Digital sound, was introduced at NAB 1999.

NBC will use Dolby E encoders at the network level to encode DTV audio before distribution to affiliates, and Dolby will provide technical assistance to affiliates as they make the transition to multichannel sound.