NBC taps Dolby E
According to Dolby Laboratories, NBC will use Dolby E professional audio equipment to distribute multichannel sound with its DTV programming.
Dolby E, designed to provide stations with a broadcast infrastructure to support Dolby Digital sound, was introduced at NAB 1999.
NBC will use Dolby E encoders at the network level to encode DTV audio before distribution to affiliates, and Dolby will provide technical assistance to affiliates as they make the transition to multichannel sound.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.