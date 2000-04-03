NBC taps Avid for Olympics

To handle nonlinear post-production for the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, and the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, NBC has selected Avid Technology's top-of-the-line editorial finishing system, Symphony, and its networking and storage system, Unity MediaNet. The network has purchased 12 Avid Symphony systems supported by a MediaNet system, which Avid says is the largest deployment of nonlinear editing systems to be used at a live sporting event.