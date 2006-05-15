NBC: Talent, Singles and Richter Coming This Midseason

After the NFL season concludes in January 2007, NBC will launch its midseason schedule.

The return to entertainment programs will include a new Sunday-night lineup featuring America's Got Talent (8-9 p.m. ET) with host Regis Philbin presiding over a national talent contest produced by American Idol's Simon Cowell .

The Apprentice (9-10 p.m. ET), after a less than stellar season, returns with a new edition based in Los Angeles. The reality series is followed by the new drama Raines, starring Jeff Goldblum (The Lost World: Jurassic Park) as an eccentric police detective in a crime drama from Emmy-winning writer/producer Graham Yost (Band of Brothers) and director/writer/producer Frank Darabont (The Shawshank Redemption). The series had initially been targeted for fall, but the pilot received lukewarm word of mouth.

Also for midseason, NBC can draw upon such new comedies as The Singles Table, depicting a group of “witty and single strangers who meet, console and befriend each other at a wedding,” and Andy Barker, P.I., starring Andy Richter, who re-teams with co-writer and executive producer Conan O'Brien (NBC's Late Night with Conan O'Brien) as an earnest CPA who embraces the unlikely chance to become a private detective.

Crossing Jordan and Scrubs, a utility player that has been moved all over the schedule, will return to the NBC schedule at some point later in the season.