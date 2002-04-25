NBC takes Wednesday night

NBC won Wednesday night's Nielsen Media Research ratings competition in households and most

key demos, although CBS was a competitive second in the 18-through-49 demo (and

first with the 18-through-34 set) thanks to a Survivor special that recapped

the first 24 days of plotting, back-stabbing and immunity challenges on the

Marquesas isle.

Indeed CBS easily won the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour with a 7.9 household rating

and 14 share, and all of the key adult demos, as well.

ABC's comedy block of My Wife and Kids and According to

Jim edged out NBC's Ed for second in the 18-through-49 battle (3.0 to

2.8), although Ed was second in households.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., the special West Wing episode called The

West Wing Documentary easily won the time period in households and key

demos, although younger adults (18 through 34) went to CBS' Amazing Race 2

first (3.9) and Fox's comedy block of Bernie Mac and Greg the

Bunny second (3.1).

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., NBC took no prisoners with Law & Order,

which dominated in households and every key demo but older teens, who flocked

first to the second hour of Amazing Race on CBS.

For the night, the household standings: NBC 9.5/16, CBS 6.6/11, ABC 5.4/9

and Fox 3.7/6.

The 18-through-49 standings: NBC 4.8/13, CBS 4.6/13, ABC 3.0/8 and Fox

2.6/7.

NBC attracted the most 25- through 54-year-olds.