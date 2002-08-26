NBC takes two weekend nights

Solid ratings from NBC's Friday-night lineup of Dateline (5.2

rating/10 share) and back-to-back episodes of Law & Order: Special

Victims Unit keyed the first of the network's weekend victories in total

households, according to Nielsen Media Research's fast national ratings.

But the Nielsen numbers also showed a virtual dead heat among ABC, NBC and

CBS (all tied at 2.8 rating) in the key adults 18-through-49 demo, with CBS

nudging out the other two with a 10 share versus a 9.

CBS' top performer was a repeat of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,

which grabbed a 6.3/12.

ABC's best effort was 20/20, which nabbed a 6.2/11.

The loser for the night was a Fox NFL pre-season broadcast of the game

between the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, which pulled in a 3.1/06.

For the night in households it was NBC, 6.2 rating/12 share; CBS, 5.4/10;

ABC, 5.2/10; Fox, 3.1/6. Adults 18 through 49: CBS, 2.8/10; NBC, 2.8/9; ABC,

2.8/9; Fox. 1.9/7.

NBC swept Saturday night in households, winning all time periods with the

help of Big Brother 3 (5.0/10), The District (4.8/08) and The

Agency (4.5/09).

ABC notched a rare second-place finish with the Little League World Series

winning its time slot (3.8/07) and an America's Funniest Home Videos

repeat landing a solid 4.0/08.

Loser for the night was NBC's repeat of Meet My Folks (2.8/06).

With solid performances from Cops, Cops 2 and America's Most

Wanted, Fox outpaced its rivals in the key adult demos.

For the night, households were: CBS, 4.8 rating/9 share; Fox, 4.2/8; ABC,

3.9/7; NBC, 3.5/7. Adults 18 through 49: Fox, 2.4/8; CBS, 2.1/7; NBC, 1.7/6;

ABC, 1.8/6.

On Sunday, the Law & Order franchise powered NBC to victory as NBC

nudged out CBS for the night in households with a 6.3 versus a 6.2.

Law & Order: Criminal Intent won the evening with an 8.3/14, but lost

the 18 through 49 demo to Fox's Malcolm in the Middle and Grounded for

Life.

ABC's Little League World Series also did well again, winning the men 18

through 49 category handily from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well as adults 18 through

49.

The CBS movie Sealed With a Kiss did well from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m,

winning the time slot.

Low performers of the night were Futurama (2.9/06) and Alias

(2.9/05).

For the night in households it was NBC, 6.3 rating/11 share; CBS. 6.2/11;

ABC, 4.7/08; Fox, 4.0/07. Adults 18 through 49: NBC, 3.0/9; Fox, 3.0/9; ABC,

2.5/7; CBS, 2.2/6.