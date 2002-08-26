NBC takes two weekend nights
Solid ratings from NBC's Friday-night lineup of Dateline (5.2
rating/10 share) and back-to-back episodes of Law & Order: Special
Victims Unit keyed the first of the network's weekend victories in total
households, according to Nielsen Media Research's fast national ratings.
But the Nielsen numbers also showed a virtual dead heat among ABC, NBC and
CBS (all tied at 2.8 rating) in the key adults 18-through-49 demo, with CBS
nudging out the other two with a 10 share versus a 9.
CBS' top performer was a repeat of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,
which grabbed a 6.3/12.
ABC's best effort was 20/20, which nabbed a 6.2/11.
The loser for the night was a Fox NFL pre-season broadcast of the game
between the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, which pulled in a 3.1/06.
For the night in households it was NBC, 6.2 rating/12 share; CBS, 5.4/10;
ABC, 5.2/10; Fox, 3.1/6. Adults 18 through 49: CBS, 2.8/10; NBC, 2.8/9; ABC,
2.8/9; Fox. 1.9/7.
NBC swept Saturday night in households, winning all time periods with the
help of Big Brother 3 (5.0/10), The District (4.8/08) and The
Agency (4.5/09).
ABC notched a rare second-place finish with the Little League World Series
winning its time slot (3.8/07) and an America's Funniest Home Videos
repeat landing a solid 4.0/08.
Loser for the night was NBC's repeat of Meet My Folks (2.8/06).
With solid performances from Cops, Cops 2 and America's Most
Wanted, Fox outpaced its rivals in the key adult demos.
For the night, households were: CBS, 4.8 rating/9 share; Fox, 4.2/8; ABC,
3.9/7; NBC, 3.5/7. Adults 18 through 49: Fox, 2.4/8; CBS, 2.1/7; NBC, 1.7/6;
ABC, 1.8/6.
On Sunday, the Law & Order franchise powered NBC to victory as NBC
nudged out CBS for the night in households with a 6.3 versus a 6.2.
Law & Order: Criminal Intent won the evening with an 8.3/14, but lost
the 18 through 49 demo to Fox's Malcolm in the Middle and Grounded for
Life.
ABC's Little League World Series also did well again, winning the men 18
through 49 category handily from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well as adults 18 through
49.
The CBS movie Sealed With a Kiss did well from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m,
winning the time slot.
Low performers of the night were Futurama (2.9/06) and Alias
(2.9/05).
For the night in households it was NBC, 6.3 rating/11 share; CBS. 6.2/11;
ABC, 4.7/08; Fox, 4.0/07. Adults 18 through 49: NBC, 3.0/9; Fox, 3.0/9; ABC,
2.5/7; CBS, 2.2/6.
