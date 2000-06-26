NBC takes two

For the second week in a row, NBC cleaned up in the ratings. The network claimed first place in total viewers (10.5 million) and adults 18-49 (4.1 rating) for the week of June 12-18, according to Nielsen Media Research.

NBA playoffs helped NBC overcome ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and CBS' Survivor for the second straight week. Game 4 (June 14) attracted 19 million viewers; game 5 (June 16), 15.6 million viewers. CBS finished a close second for total viewers, finishing just 60,000 viewers behind NBC with 10.41 million for the week. ABC was second in adults 18-49, averaging a 3.4 rating, and the network dropped to third place in total viewers with 9.8 million.

CBS finished third in adults 18-49, despite another strong showing for its summer reality series. Survivor (June 14) finished third for the week in total viewers (23.3 million) and first in adults 18-49 (9.4 rating).

Once again, ABC's Millionaire led the way in total viewers, finishing the week with three of the top four most-watched shows. Millionaire's Tuesday, June 13, installment averaged 24 million people. FOX finished the week in third place in adults 18-49 (4.1) and fourth place in total viewers (8.7 million). The battle between UPN and The WB tightened, but UPN still remained on top in both total viewers and adults 18-49.