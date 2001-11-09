NBC takes tough Thursday race

NBC topped CBS in what has become an intense Thursday night ratings

rivalry.

Friends drew 24.2 million

viewers and a 12.1 rating, 30 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national

numbers.

That outscored the 19.2 million Survivor: Africa

drew in its first half-hour.

But Survivor's 22.3 million viewers in its final half-hour topped a Will & Grace rerun with 20 million takers.

Survivor averaged 20.7 million viewers and a 8.3/20 for the most impressive ratings performance of this third installment of the reality series to date.

NBC won the night in total viewers with 22.2 million and

among 18-49ers with an 11.2 average rating.

CBS scored 19 million total viewers and a 7.3 average rating.

Meanwhile, CBS's C.S.I. drew 24.8 million viewers and a 9.2/21, topping a fresh Will &

Grace episode, (19.2 million viewers; 10.3/24) and Just Shoot Me (16.1 million viewers; 8.8/20).

All three shows swamped Fox's Temptation Island, which lured only 6.8 million takers and a 3.7/9.

E.R. wrapped the night with

the biggest single audience, 26.8 million viewers, and a 13.0/34.

That shut down The Agency, CBS's rookie CIA drama, which drew a respectable 11.2 million viewers and a 4.5/12.

- Richard Tedesco