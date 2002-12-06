NBC takes Thursday prime

NBC won most of the key ratings categories Thursday night, including households,

total viewers and adults 18 through 49, 25 through 54 and 18 through 34.

CBS was a competitive second, while ABC and Fox were also-rans.

NBC did it with an all-original lineup of Friends, Scrubs, Will &

Grace, Good Morning Miami and ER.

CBS aired Survivor and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (both originals) and a Without a

Trace repeat.

ABC had two episodes of Dinotopia at 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST, garnering 1-plus

ratings across the key adult demos.

Fox movie Dead Man on Campus collected similar ratings in the key

demos.

For the night, according to Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate

numbers, households: NBC 13.5 rating/21 share, CBS 12.6/19, ABC 3.7/6 and Fox

2.4/4.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 10.4/25, CBS 7.9/19, ABC 1.6/4 and Fox 1.4/3.

In the Nielsen metered markets, UPN averaged a 4.2 rating/6 share for its

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. wrestling block, while The WB Television Network's comedy block averaged a

2.4/3.