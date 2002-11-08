NBC takes Thursday prime

Powered by an extended Friends and an ER returning to its

winning form, NBC came in first in all the key categories on Thursday night.

CBS was not far behind, but ABC and Fox were a distant third and fourth,

respectively, according to Nielsen fast affiliate ratings.

In the 8-9 p.m. ET hour, the longer Friends and Will &

Grace on NBC swept the major categories: households, total viewers, and

adults 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54.

CBS's Survivor: Thailand was second in all.

Fox and ABC tussled for the No. 3 spot: ABC's Galaxy Quest movie was

third in households, viewers and adults 25-54; Fox's 30 Seconds of Fame,

in 18-34s; they tied in the 18-49 demo.

At 9-10 p.m., CBS's CSI took top honors in all the key categories

except adults 18-34, which went to NBC's Will & Grace/Scrubs

combo.

Fox's Police Chases was a solid third, ahead of the second hour of

ABC's movie.

At 10-11 p.m., NBC, with ER, again swept the major categories,

followed by CBS's Without a Trace.

ABC's Primetime Live was third in households and total viewers but

slipped behind Fox in adults 18-34 and 18-49.