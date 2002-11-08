NBC takes Thursday prime
Powered by an extended Friends and an ER returning to its
winning form, NBC came in first in all the key categories on Thursday night.
CBS was not far behind, but ABC and Fox were a distant third and fourth,
respectively, according to Nielsen fast affiliate ratings.
In the 8-9 p.m. ET hour, the longer Friends and Will &
Grace on NBC swept the major categories: households, total viewers, and
adults 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54.
CBS's Survivor: Thailand was second in all.
Fox and ABC tussled for the No. 3 spot: ABC's Galaxy Quest movie was
third in households, viewers and adults 25-54; Fox's 30 Seconds of Fame,
in 18-34s; they tied in the 18-49 demo.
At 9-10 p.m., CBS's CSI took top honors in all the key categories
except adults 18-34, which went to NBC's Will & Grace/Scrubs
combo.
Fox's Police Chases was a solid third, ahead of the second hour of
ABC's movie.
At 10-11 p.m., NBC, with ER, again swept the major categories,
followed by CBS's Without a Trace.
ABC's Primetime Live was third in households and total viewers but
slipped behind Fox in adults 18-34 and 18-49.
