NBC Takes Thursday Key Demo

NBC squeaked past CBS to post its first Thursday ratings victory in the key 18-49 demo since the season began in September. But two of CBS' three shows were repeats, while NBC's shows were primarily originals.

According to Nielsen's preliminary nationals, NBC earned a 7.0 rating/18 share among adults 18-49 for the night. CBS had a 6.9/18. But NBC lost in total viewers and lost badly. NBC averaged 15 million viewers while CBS -- even in reruns -- came in 33% higher at 20.5 million.

ER was the top show of the night, as efforts to save the life of a cop shot in a robbery brought in a 8.4/22. Those efforts handily beat a CBS repeat of Without a Trace, 5.5/14.

A new episode of The Apprentice was No. 1 at 9 p.m., with an 8.1/20. A CSI repeat followed with a 7.9/19. And at 8 p.m., CBS behemoth Survivor ate up all the competition, pulling in a 7.2/20.

NBC's Joey posted its lowest rating of the 11 new shows aired to date, 4.7/13. A repeat of Will & Grace pulled in a 4.5/12. Fox's The O.C. also had its worst night of the season, with a 2.8/8 among 18-49s.

It was another rough Thursday for ABC. Extreme Makeover got a 2.2/6, Life as We Know It 1.5/4 and Primetime Live news magazine pulled 2.4/4.

That poor performance put ABC in fourth place with a 2.0/5, behind Fox (2.3/6). UPN and The WB brought up the rear with 1.8/5 and 0.7/2, respectively.

