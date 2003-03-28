NBC takes Thursday
NBC won Thursday night across the key ratings categories
with repeats of Friends, Will & Grace and ER and
originals of Scrubs and Good Morning Miami.
CBS was second with its March Madness college-basketball coverage.
Fox was third in the demos and fourth in households with Married by
America and The Pulse.
ABC was fourth in the demos and third in households with a double dose of
Whose Line is It Anyway? and a skating special.
In the local Nielsen Media Research metered markets, UPN averaged a 4.5/7 with
wrestling.
The WB Television Network averaged a 2.6/4 with comedies.
