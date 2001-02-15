NBC takes Tarses's Tikiville
Former ABC Entertainment President Jamie Tarses is back in the network development mix with Tikiville, a romantic sitcom headed for NBC.
Tarses and Dharma & Greg producer Dottie Zicklin are behind the Tikiville pilot NBC has ordered for possible develeopment next fall. Tikiville, a co-production between 20th Century Fox Television and 3 Sisters Entertainment, is comedy about a single mom.
- Joe Schlosser
