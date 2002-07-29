NBC takes Sunday

Helped in part by a Dateline special on the Pennsylvania miners'

rescue, NBC won the Nielsen Media Research household ratings race, as well as

adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54, Sunday night.

Fox was first among adults 18 through 34 with a rerun slate that included

Futurama, Greg the Bunny, The Simpsons, King of the

Hill and Malcolm in the Middle.

At 7 p.m., the 50-plus crowd gave CBS' 60 Minutes the household

victory, while Fox and ABC tied for first among adults 18 through 34 and NBC won

adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

At 8 p.m., NBC's miners special won households and adults 25 through 54 while

Fox won 18 through 49 and 18 through 34.

At 9 p.m., NBC's Law & Order: Criminal Intent won households and

adults 25 through 54, while a double run of Malcolm on Fox won adults 18

through 34 and 18 through 49.

At 10 p.m., NBC's summer series, Crime & Punishment, won households,

total viewers and the key adult demos.

For the night, the household numbers: NBC 6.2/11, CBS 5.0/9, ABC 3.4/6 and

Fox 3.3/6.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 2.8/9, Fox 2.6/8, ABC 2.0/6 and CBS 1.6/5.

Adults 25 through 54: NBC 3.4/9, Fox 2.3/7, ABC 2.1/6 and CBS 1.9/5.