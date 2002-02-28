NBC takes February

The final numbers are in for the February sweeps and, as expected, it was NBC by a landslide.

Sparked by two weeks of the Winter Olympic Games, NBC averaged a network-best 9.2

rating/23 share in adults 18 through 49 and 25.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen

Media Research figures.

NBC was up 67 percent in adults 18 through 49 and 93 percent in total viewers from

last February.

Despite NBC's Olympics coverage, Fox and United Paramount Network each had strong sweeps, as well.

UPN had its best February sweeps results in five years, averaging a 2.0/5 in

adults 18 through 49 and 4.5 million viewers. UPN was up 25 percent and 19 percent in

the two ratings categories, respectively.

Fox, which started the sweeps with the Super Bowl, averaged a 5.8/14 (up 12

percent) in adults 18 through 49 and 13.2 million viewers (up 23 percent).

CBS, ABC and The WB Television Network won't be talking too much about February, though.

CBS averaged a 3.3/8 in adults 18 through 49 (down 25 percent) and 10.7 million

viewers (down 22 percent).

ABC was off 33 percent in adults 18 through 49 (3.0/8) and another 37 percent in

total viewers (8 million).

The WB averaged a 1.6/4 in adults 18 through 49 (down 6 percent) and 3.7 million

viewers (down 5 percent).