NBC takes 18-49, Fox premieres strong

Even with a very strong performance from Fox's premieres in the week ending

Nov. 3, NBC held on to its 18-through-49 lead, winning the demographic with a

4.8 rating/13 share over Fox's 4.1/11.

Fox's performance drove CBS to third in the demo with a 3.9/10, tying with

ABC.

The week was a strange split, with the first four days in repeats and the

weekend marking the start of November sweeps.

So far in the sweeps (Nov. 1 through 5), NBC is winning in adults 18 through

49 with a 4.9/13. Fox is close behind with a 3.9/11, followed by CBS with a

3.8/10 and ABC with a 3.1/8.

NBC is also leading among viewers with 12.7 million, followed by CBS with

12.5 million, ABC with 9.1 million and Fox with 8.9 million.

Sweeps results are likely to change once the results of Tuesday, Wednesday

and Thursday nights are added into the mix.

Although The WB Television Network's new shows have opened to a great

reception, The WB and UPN are not far apart in the ratings, with The WB only

edging UPN by one-tenth of a ratings point and one share point, 1.8/5 to 1.7/4,

in adults 18 through 49.

In the key persons 12-through-34 demo in which the two networks compete most

closely, however, The WB opens the gap more, winning with a 2.2/7 over UPN's

1.7/5.

The WB also wins households by a narrow margin, 2.7/4 to

2.5/4.