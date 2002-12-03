NBC takes 18-49 demo in sweeps

The final numbers are in for November sweeps, and NBC won adults 18 through 49 by

0.8 of a ratings point, beating second-place ABC with a 5.0 rating and a 13

share.

ABC narrowly took second with a 4.2/11, just beating CBS, which had a 4.1/11.

Fox came in fourth with a 3.6/9.

CBS won households and viewers, scoring an 8.7/14 in households and just

beating NBC, which was close with an 8.6/14.

ABC was third with a 6.9/11 and Fox a distant fourth with a 5.0/8.

In viewers, CBS also squeaked by with 13.31 million compared with NBC's 13.08

million.

ABC was third with 10.88 million and Fox fourth with 8.16 million.