NBC Tackles the Competition

NBC crushed the competition with its return to the National Football League.



In the Nielsen overnight numbers, the Peacock won the key 18-49 demo with a 6.7 rating/19 share for the contest between Pittsburgh and Miami. That was more than double CBS' second place 3.2/9.



NBC built steadily over the first two hours of football--from a 4.3/14 for the pregame show at 8-8:30 to 7.7/20 at 9:30-10, before dipping slightly at 10-11 (7.3/20).



CBS took second on the strength of two hours worth of Big Brother, plus a repeat of Without a Trace.



Fox was third with a 2.7/8, led by the premiere of sitcoms of Til Death, with a 3/10 at 8-8:30, up against the NFL pregame show. But when the game kicked off, new Fox sitcom Happy Hour, dropped to a 2.5/7 at 8:30-9.



ABC managed a 2.3/6 with back to back repeats of Grey's Anatomy and a new prime time, neither of which made much of a dent as counter-programming to football.

