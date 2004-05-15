NBC Syndie Division Set

NBC's new syndication division is in place, renamed NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution.



As reported, Barry Wallach will be president of the domestic side, while Belinda Menendez will continue as president of the international side.

She had been Co-President of Universal Television Distribution alongside Steve Rosenberg, who has left the company.

Dan Weiss comes over from Universal to head marketing for the new company; Jerry Petry will head business operations and sales strategy; Bill Vrbanic will head global distribution services; Jeff Dellin will be head of research; Andy Warren will head finance; Andrea Melville will head the new division's business affairs department; and Joe Schlosser will head communications.