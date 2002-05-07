NBC sweeps the competition

After 11 nights of the May sweep, NBC is setting the pace with an average 9.1 Nielsen Media Research household rating and 15 share with an average 13.9 million viewers

tuning in.

CBS is second with an 8.3/14 and an average audience of 12.8 million.

ABC is third with 5.8/10 and 8.8 million viewers.

Fox is fourth with 4.7/8 and 7.7 million.

NBC also leads in the key demos -- adults 18 through 34, 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

NBC won week 32 (ended May 5) of the broadcast season in households, total

viewers and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

CBS was second across those same categories.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation was the most watched program of the week with more than 26 million

viewers, but NBC had eight of the top-10 highest-rated shows.

The household numbers for the week (and percent change from the same a year

ago): NBC 9.7/16 (+21 percent), CBS 8/13 (-18 percent), ABC 5.6/9 (-21

percent) and Fox 4.7/8 (-16 percent).

In the weblet race, United Paramount Network drew an average 4.3 million viewers throughout the

week versus 3.7 million for The WB Television Network.