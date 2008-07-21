NBC Swaps Times for Kath & Kim, 30 Rock

NBC tweaked its 52-week schedule yet again, with changes including a time-slot swap for Kath & Kimand 30 Rockon Thursday nights.

Rookie import Kath & Kim will now air at 8:30 p.m., with buzz-heavy but ratings-light 30 Rock shifting to 9:30 p.m.

The network will also run four new episodes of returning drama Lifein two weeks beginning Sept. 29, with Monday and Friday airings for two weeks, and then launch My Own Worst Enemyout of Heroes Monday night, Oct. 13, running originals in that slot into December.