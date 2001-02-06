NBC survives CBS reality to win week

CBS may have received all of the headlines last week with Survivor, but NBC still managed to clean up in the national ratings.

NBC was first in both total viewers (13.6 million) and in the key adults 18-49 demo (5.7 rating) for the 18th week of season (Jan. 29-Feb. 4), according to Nielsen Media Research. CBS did finish the week in a first place tie in households with NBC at a 9.2 rating/15 share and CBS finished the week in second place in total viewers (13.4 million).

CBS' Thursday night debut of Survivor: The Australian Outback was the most watched show of the week, averaging 29 million viewers. Fox finished the week in second place in adults 18-49 (5.1 rating) and won the week in adults 18-34. ABC finished the week in third in adults 18-49 (4.3) followed by CBS' 4.2 rating average. The WB topped UPN in both adults 18-49 (1.7 vs. 1.5) and in total viewers (4.1 million vs. 3.6 million). - Joe Schlosser