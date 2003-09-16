NBC stunts Whoopi , Happy Family
With last Thursday’s rerun of the series premiere of Whoopi scoring
strong ratings for NBC, the network plans to run it, as well as episode two of
the new series and the first two episodes of Happy Family, this Saturday
night.
During the season, NBC has scheduled its Saturday Night Movie.
Fox has had success with a similar repurposing strategy, repeating The
O.C. this summer, with ratings building for each original episode.
