NBC stunts Queer Eye , again

NBC will offer up another helping of Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight

Guy Thursday, Aug. 14, after Will & Grace.

NBC will replay a shortened 30-minute version of Bravo's July 29 episode of

Queer Eye, where the show's team of five gay style gurus make over a

straight guy who is proposing to his girlfriend.

The Queer Eye guys will also drop in on NBC's The Tonight Show with

Jay Leno Aug. 14 to make over Leno and the show's set. They'll return the

following night to reveal their work.

NBC's first encore play of Queer Eye July 27 attracted about 7

million viewers.

The exposure helped to grow Bravo's ratings, too. Last week, the latest episode

grabbed 2.8 million viewers, up from about 1.5 million the week before.