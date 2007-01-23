NBC Studio Chief's Name Appears on Heroes

While she didn’t actually appear on the episode, NBC Universal Television Studio chief Angela Bromstad was part of Monday night’s episode of Heroes if you paid close attention...

Less than one week after NBC network entertainment president Kevin Reilly appeared on The Office, Monday’s installment of Heroes contained a report from a journalist who signed off with the name “Angela Bromstad.”

Neither Reilly’s Office appearance nor the presence of a journalist named Bromstad on Heroes were done with any advanced billing.