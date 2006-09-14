NBC To Stream and Live Blog New Shows

Joining ABC, CBS and Fox, NBC will stream full episodes of its fall shows to build buzz and bring in new viewers. NBC is also launching live blogs tied to the premieres of all of its new shows with commentary from creators, producers or cast members.

NBC will launch a new, larger screen broadband video player Oct. 1 with free, ad-supported episodes of shows on its fall slate. After they air on TV, the first four episodes of new comedies 30 Rock and Twenty Good Years will stream on the player. Joining them are eight episodes of new dramas Kidnapped, Friday Night Lights, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and Heroes.

Blogs for those shows and all other new and returning scripted and reality shows will launch immediately after their premiere episodes.