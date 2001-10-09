NBC streak goes to two

NBC made it two in a row to start the season, winning the second week

convincingly in both adults 18 through 49 and total viewers.

United Paramount Network also scored its best weekly ratings since 1997 with the launch of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and a second strong week of Enterprise.

With its special episode of The West Wing and another strong Thursday night, NBC averaged 13.2 million viewers and a 5.3 rating in adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Research figures for the week of Oct. 1 through 7.

Friends was the

highest-rated and most-watched show for the second week in a row, averaging 30

million viewers and a 14.7 rating/41 share in adults 18 through 49.

West Wing tackled the terrorist attacks and drew

its highest ratings ever, with a 9.8/24 in adults 18 through 49 and 25.2 million

viewers.

The WB Television Network -- which launched its new Friday lineup and series Charmed last week -- also fared

well, averaging 4.1 million viewers and a 1.7 rating in adults 18 through

49.