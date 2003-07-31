NBC sticks to traditional fall launch

NBC will stick with a traditional fall launch schedule, with most of its new

shows kicking off in the first week of the new season.

Only new drama Las Vegas will launch one week late, allowing Fear

Factor to start with a two-hour season premiere Monday, Sept. 22, at 8

p.m.

Good Morning, Miami, entering a new 9:30 p.m. time period, will start its

second season Tuesday, Sept. 30, as Frasier begins its 11th

season with a one-hour premiere Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 9 p.m.

Scrubs will launch Thursday, Oct. 2, at 8:30 p.m., making way for

"supersized" 45-minute episodes of Friends and Will & Grace

Thursday, Sept. 25.

NBC will premiere its new Thursday-night comedy, Coupling, that night

in its regularly scheduled time slot at 9:30 p.m.

Whoopi, Happy Family, Miss Match and The Lyon’s Den

will all premiere in the slots in which they are expected to stay.

Whoopi and Happy Family launch Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m. and 8:30

p.m., respectively.

Miss Match, starring Alicia Silverstone, premieres Friday, Sept. 26, at 8

p.m.

The Lyon’s Den, starring Rob Lowe, premieres Sunday, Sept. 28, at

10 p.m.

The fall season officially starts the week of Sept. 22, according to Nielsen Media Research.