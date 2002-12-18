NBC stays on top with key demo

NBC won the season's 12th week in adults 18 through 49 by a full rating

point at 4.7, beating CBS and Fox in a second-place tie at 3.7.

ABC came in fourth with a 3.5, struggling without the strength of demo

champion The Bachelor.

Replacement show Extreme Makeover, running in TheBachelor's time period Wednesday at 9 p.m., scored respectably,

beating NBC's The West Wing by 14 percent with a 5.8 rating/14 share versus

Wing's 5.1/12 in the demo.

In total viewers, CBS stayed in the lead by a thin margin with 12.07 million

viewers versus NBC's 12.04 million.

ABC was third with 9.1 million viewers and Fox was fourth with 8.4 million.

In adults 18 through 49, The WB Television Network and UPN ran neck-and-neck, with The WB

averaging a 1.5 and UPN a 1.3.

In total viewers, The WB opened a wider gap, with 3.7 million viewers versus

UPN's 3.19 million.