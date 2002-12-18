NBC stays on top with key demo
NBC won the season's 12th week in adults 18 through 49 by a full rating
point at 4.7, beating CBS and Fox in a second-place tie at 3.7.
ABC came in fourth with a 3.5, struggling without the strength of demo
champion The Bachelor.
Replacement show Extreme Makeover, running in TheBachelor's time period Wednesday at 9 p.m., scored respectably,
beating NBC's The West Wing by 14 percent with a 5.8 rating/14 share versus
Wing's 5.1/12 in the demo.
In total viewers, CBS stayed in the lead by a thin margin with 12.07 million
viewers versus NBC's 12.04 million.
ABC was third with 9.1 million viewers and Fox was fourth with 8.4 million.
In adults 18 through 49, The WB Television Network and UPN ran neck-and-neck, with The WB
averaging a 1.5 and UPN a 1.3.
In total viewers, The WB opened a wider gap, with 3.7 million viewers versus
UPN's 3.19 million.
