NBC Station Group Buys Syndicated 'Kelly Clarkson'

NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution said that the NBC Owned Television Station Group will be airing The Kelly Clarkson Show when it debuts in fall 2019.

The 11 NBC-owned stations cover nearly 30% of U.S. households.

Hosted by Clarkson, a Grammy Award winning singer and a coach in NBC’s The Voice, the new hour-long talk show will lead into the high rated Ellen on WNBC-TV, New York; KNBC-TV, Los Angeles; WMAQ-TV Chicago; WCAU-TV Philadelphia; KXAS-TV, Dallas-Fort Worth; KNTV, San Francisco, WRC-TV, Washington DC; WTVJ-TV Miami; KNSD-TV, San Diego and WVIT-TV, Hartford. The Kelly Clarkson show will also air in Boston on NBC-owned station WBTS-TV.

“We are very excited to have Kelly Clarkson on our air next fall,” said Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations. “She’s genuine, warm, fun and interacts with her fans in a meaningful way. Throughout her career people of all ages and backgrounds have related to her openness, honesty and curiosity. She will be the perfect companion to Ellen, providing an afternoon of great television.”

Each episode of the show will give audiences remarkable stories, celebrity guests, surprises and music.

“I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations,” Clarkson said. “Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!”

The Kelly Clarkson Show is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution. Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are executive producers.

“The incomparable Kelly Clarkson takes everything she touches to another level and we couldn’t be happier to bring her talent, humor, generosity and compassion to daytime next year,” said Paul Telegdy, president, Alternative & Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “With Kelly’s cross-generational appeal and extraordinary ability to understand and connect with viewers, The Kelly Clarkson Show will have something for everyone.”

The NBC station group is part of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ division of NBCUniversal.