NBC Sports, Yahoo Extend Partnership to Include Olympics

NBC Sports and Yahoo have extended their digital content and promotion partnership to include NBC Sports' upcoming coverage of the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Yahoo will gain access in the U.S. to all of NBC Olympics' exclusive digital video highlights and live-streamed events.

As part of the agreement, Yahoo Sports experts will work in conjunction with NBC Sports and contribute Olympic news and analysis for digital segments that will be promoted to both NBCOlympics.com and Yahoo users. In addition, NBC Olympics and Yahoo will integrate Yahoo content and products such as Yahoo Search, Flickr and Tumblr to tap into the pulse of the American Olympic fan during the Sochi Games.

The extension builds on the one-year NBC Sports/Yahoo Sports relationship that includes collaboration around news and events coverage, online and on-air; creation of original, short form video programming as well as cross-promotion of Yahoo Sports’ products, including Yahoo Sports Fantasy and Rivals.com.

“Yahoo’s massive U.S. audience will now have easy, one-click access to NBC Olympics’ exclusive and robust digital Olympic video assets,” said Rick Cordella, senior VP and general manager, NBC Sports Digital.