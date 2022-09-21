NBC Sports To Integrate BetMGM Into ‘Football Night in America’

NBC Sports said it made a deal with BetMGM that will integrate BetMGM into Football Night in America and other NBC Sports content.

During Football Night in America on Sundays on NBC, BetMGM will be featured in segments hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy expert Matthew Berry. The segment will look at betting lines and situation that could expect wagering on that weeks Sunday Night Football game.

Betting lines from BetMGM will also be featured on the score and stats ticker at the bottom of the screen during Peacock Sunday Night Football Final.

“It is a tremendous opportunity to partner with the talented team at NBC Sports and have the ability to engage with football fans nationwide,” said Matt Prevost, chief revenue officer at BetMGM. “We look forward to delivering NBC viewers our BetMGM trading team insights as well as entertaining segments that showcase the excitement of betting with BetMGM.”

NBC Sports will also feature BetMGM odds and lines in all betting and fantasy content hosted by Berry on platforms including Peacock, and on co-branded content hosted by Simms, including the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast.

“As we continue to innovate within the rapidly growing sports-betting marketplace, this new partnership with BetMGM will allow NBC Sports to engage more fans across multiple platforms,” said Will McIntosh, president of NBC Sports Next & Fandango. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with BetMGM and are excited about the future activation opportunities this partnership will present.” ■