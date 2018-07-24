NBC Sports Taps PGA’s Bevacqua as President

Pete Bevacqua, whose contract as CEO of the PGA of America is expiring, is moving to NBC Sports Group as president.

Bevacqua will report to Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC Broadcasting and Sports and will oversee programming, marketing, digital, the NBC Sports Regional Network and the company’s golf businesses.

With the expansion of NBC Sports Group over the last seven years, and our continuing investments in new and existing businesses, adding Pete to our already strong management team will help us organize for future growth,” said Lazarus. “We are thrilled to have someone with his experience and reputation join our organization.”

Bevacqua had been CEO of the PGA of America since 2012. Before the PGA, he was global head of golf at Creative Artists Agency.

"The opportunity to join NBC Sports Group, and the larger company of Comcast NBCUniversal, which holds media rights to the world’s biggest events and an incredible assortment of assets, was too good to be true,” said Bevacqua. “I am also deeply grateful to the membership, leadership and staff at the PGA of America. Professionally and personally, for me and my family, these have been the best six years of my life. Leading the PGA of America and the 29,000 PGA Golf Professionals will always mean a great deal to me.”