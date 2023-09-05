NBC Sports Regional Networks Launches ‘Benny vs. The Penny’

The NBC Sports Regional Networks are launching the NFL preview show Benny vs. The Penny the weekend of September 9-10. Ben Maller hosts the half-hour show and Tomm Looney co-hosts. Airing on different days and times in different markets, the show has new episodes each weekend through the post season.

Benny vs. The Penny will provide analysis and perspectives covering the week’s matchups. Maller will expand his radio show segment in which he analyzes games and selects who he thinks will win, then goes head-to-head against a coin flip to see whose picks are correct. Either the host or the penny will win.

Based in Los Angeles, Maller is host of The Ben Maller Show on Fox Sports Radio, which has aired overnights nationwide since 2014. Looney is a Los Angeles-based talk show host, sports anchor, and game show host. He had been on The Best Damn Sports Show, Period.

The NBC Sports Regional Networks are NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia. The program will also air on SNY in the New York region and Spectrum SportsNet in Southern California.

“I’m thrilled to kick off the new football season by sharing my enduring rivalry with the penny,” said Maller. “It's going to be a cornucopia of fun for me and the viewers who are watching across the country every weekend. Whether you’re a hardcore or casual fan, or somewhere in between, this will be a very entertaining way to get the insight and information you want before kickoff. I’m excited to bring this idea to TV after so many years of facing off against the penny on the radio.”