NBC Sports Puts Brand on Regional Sports Networks

NBC Sports is renaming its regional sports networks, replacing their Comcast Sports Net and TCN titles with NBC Sports, effective Oct. 2.



For example, CSN Chicago becomes NBC Sports Chicago and TCN Philadelphia becomes NBC Sports Philadelphia.



Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit has been pushing the Peacock logo on the regional sports networks and making them more associated with NBC Sports since 2012.



“We’re excited to complete the brand evolution of our remaining RSNs, which will now include the iconic NBC Sports name on all of our networks,” said David Preschlack, president, NBC Sports Regional Networks and NBC Sports Group Platform and Content Strategy. “This development is a reaffirmation of our continued commitment to provide the best, most compelling local sports coverage to our fans across the country.”



The brand change is separate from programming changes that have been happening at the networks over the past year. Scheduled game broadcasts will not change.



In April, the renaming of NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California began.



Other network name changes include CSN Mid-Atlantic becoming NBC Sports Washington, TCN Mid-Atlantic becoming NBC Sports Washington + and CSN New England becoming NBC Sports Boston.