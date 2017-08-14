fuboTV Adds NBC Sports to TV Everywhere Slate

fuboTV, the sports-oriented virtual MVPD, said it has added NBC Sports to its mix of authenticated TV Everywhere content.

Using their credentials, fuboTV subs can now access TVE apps from Golf Channel, NBC Sports, NBCSN and the Olympics Channel. That TVE access complements live streaming on fuboTV’s various platforms, including web browsers, iOS and Android mobile devices, Roku players, Apple TV, Fire TV and Android TV devices, as well as Google Chromecast streaming adapters.

fuboTVannounced its carriage deal with NBCU late last yearand is applying that agreement toward its flagship tier, Fubo Premier, which is being sold for the discounted, introductory price of $34.99 per month (that price will eventually rise to $49.99 per month).