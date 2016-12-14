fuboTV Expands With Fox, NBCU Agreements

Sports-oriented over-the-top streaming video service fuboTV has doubled the lineup of live linear channels it offers after making deals with major media companies including Fox Networks Group and NBCUniversal.

fuboTV plans in the next few weeks to launch a new version of its service that offer more than 70 channels for an introductory rate of $34.99 per month. Programming includes national broadcast and cable channels, as well as regional sports networks.

fuboTV is one of a number of virtual multichannel video programming distributors popping up that streams TV programming over the internet and mobile devices. Many are designed to give viewers a lower-priced alternative to traditional cable. Earlier this month, AT&T’s DirecTV Now launched with a promotional price of $35 for 100 channels.

The service also includes cross-platform DVR, video on demand and digital TV guide navigation. In the future, fuboTV subscribers will have access to more than 25 TV Everywhere authenticated apps.

In addition to Fox and NBCU, making new distribution deals with fuboTV are A+E Networks, Crown Media Family Networks, Fuse Media, NBA TV and The Weather Channel.

The agreements give fuboTV subscribers access to many of the top entertainment networks as well as the major American professional college sports live, in addition to more niche events in cricket, cycling, horse racing, tennis and rugby.

“Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to our subscribers to deliver a robust line-up of premium sports and entertainment, from the finest media brands in the world,” said fuboTV CEO and cofounder David Gandler. “We are equally determined to drive significant value to our expanding list of media partners beyond licensing fees – leveraging our technical capabilities to meet the monetization challenges unique to live streaming.”

Channels with sports programming being added for beta subscribers in the coming weeks will include Fox, NBC and Telemundo owned broadcast stations; RSNs from Fox Sports and NBC Sports; plus national networks BTN, FS1, FS2, Fox College Sports, Fox Deportes, Golf Channel, NBA TV, NBCSN, NBC Universo, Universal HD, and more. The fuboTV lineup will also include channels that are typically only available via expanded pay-TV tiers—such as Fox Soccer Plus.

Other networks on fuboTV include A+E Networks’ A&E Network, FYI, History, Lifetime, LMN and Viceland; Crown Media Family Networks’ Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries; Fox Networks Group’s Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FX, FXM, FXX, National Geographic, Nat Geo Mundo and Nat Geo WILD; Fuse Media’s Fuse and FM; NBCUniversal’s Bravo, Chiller, Cloo, CNBC, CNBC World, E!, Esquire, MSNBC, Oxygen, Sprout, Syfy and USA Network; and The Weather Channel ‘s Local Now and Weather Channel.

fuboTV originally launched in January 2015 and is available on desktops, via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Kindle Fire, Roku, and through T-Mobile’s Binge On.

The company has raised a total of $20.6 million in funding to date. Its $15 million Series B round closed in February 2016, led by Sky and 21st Century Fox and including DCM Ventures, Luminari Capital, LionTree Partners, Edgar Bronfman, Jr., Chris Silbermann and former NBA Commissioner David Stern.