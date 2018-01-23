NBC Sports to Produce Olympic Podcast With Vox Media

NBC Olympics said it is working with Vox Media on a new podcast called The Podium that will take an inside look at the Winter Olympics from PyeongChang, South Korea.

The Podium is the official NBC Olympic Podcast and has been launched with a preview episode. The Podium will air daily starting Feb. 8, covering the highlights of each day’s competition and activities.

The podcast will also feature behind-the-scenes interviews with promising Olympians and NBC commentators.

The NBC Olympic digital ad sales team is collaborating with Vox Media’s sales division to monetize the podcast. Advertising slots are available in pre-, post- and mid-roll positions for host reads.



“With NBC Olympics’ deep history of storytelling, combined with Vox Media’s excellence in journalism, we’re looking forward to bringing even more unique stories from the Games to audiences,” said Gary Zenkel, president, NBC Olympics and Business, NBC Sports Group. “Through initiatives like The Podium, fans have more ways than ever to connect with the Games.”

The Podium will be recorded on site in South Korea. It will be available on Apple Podcasts and other platforms for iOS and Android devices.

"Audiences seek out Vox Media podcasts for in-depth audio programming that explores and explains the most significant events in our culture," said Nishat Kurwa, executive producer of Audio for Vox Media and executive producer of The Podium. "We're thrilled to work with NBC Olympics to bring that expertise to the first-ever podcast about the Games."

The premiere episode of The Podium will be promoted across Vox Media’s network of podcasts.