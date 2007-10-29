NBC Sports, MediaZone to Tag-Team NYC Marathon
NBC Sports and online broadcaster MediaZone will offer next month’s New York City Marathon live through NBC’s Web site.
For $4.99, race fans can tune in to all of the marathon action Sunday, Nov. 4, beginning at 9:30 a.m. (EST), with live-chat capability.
The media companies will also pair up to cover the men’s Olympic Games marathon trials, which take place the day before. That will be free-of-charge for viewers.
NBC will broadcast highlights of the iconic race on-air from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
San Francisco-based MediaZone has offered broadband sports packages for the likes of Wimbledon and the Rugby World Cup in the past.
