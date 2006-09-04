NBC Sports Kicks Off New Site
By Ben Grossman
NBC Sports is re-launching its Website Sept. 5, using original programming and the acquisition of a fantasy-sports company to build its online business. NBCSports.com will debut a live pre- and post-game show
around its coverage of Notre Dame football. The network has signed on Vonage, Sprint and Toyota as sponsors, with Vonage buying a title sponsorship for the Notre Dame shows.
NBC Sports has also acquired Allstar Stats Inc., a fantasy-sports–games provider, and its Rotoworld.com site. NBC Sports had previously announced a deal with Rotoworld to produce an online show pegged to its Sunday Night Football telecasts.
"Fantasy represents a large portion of traffic and revenue in the sports-online business," says Gary Zenkel, president of NBC Olympics and executive VP of strategic partnerships for NBC Sports. "Being a little late to the party, we wanted to launch with a robust business."
NBC Sports says that 150 affiliates have signed on for a shared-content arrangement with the new site.
