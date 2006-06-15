NBC Sports Hires Digital Media Exec

NBC Sports has named a new digital media executive over all sports, including Olympics.

Perkins Miller, who headed up Internet and other operations for the 2002 Winter Games, has been brought back as senior VP, digital media, NBC Universal Sports & Olympics, with oversight of all digital media, including NBCSports.com and NBCOlympics.com.

Most recently, he has been senior VP, business group, for resort owner Intrawest Colorado.