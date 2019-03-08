NBC Sports Has Six Nations Rugby March 9-10

Coverage of Six Nations rugby continues on NBC Sports the weekend of March 9-10. Streaming platform NBC Sports Gold has Scotland versus Wales live in Edinburgh at 9:15 a.m. ET March 9, and NBCSN has the match on delay at 12:30. That same day, England faces Italy in London live on NBC Sports Gold 11:45 a.m., and 4 p.m. on NBCSN.

On March 10, Ireland scrums down against France at 11 a.m. ET in Dublin on NBC Sports Gold, and 4:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

NBC Sports Gold’s Rugby Pass costs $69.99.

Related: NBC Sports Expands Digital Content Deal With Yahoo

Derek Rae and Alex Corbisiero anchor NBCSN’s studio coverage.

The Six Nations tournament features 15 total matches as the teams play each other in a round robin.

Wales is on top at 3-0. England and Ireland are 2-1 and France and Scotland are 1-2. Italy is winless.