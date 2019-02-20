NBC Sports Expands Digital Content Deal With Yahoo

NBC Sports Group said it renewed and expanded its alliance with Yahoo Sports, which brings content and programming to mobile and desktop devices.

The new agreement includes material from the Golf Channel, the NBC Regional Sports Networks and Rotoworld and there will be more editorial collaboration between NBC and Yahoo in targeting audiences for sports including the NFL, NHL, Premier League, auto racing, horse racing and golf.

The companies also said they will be presenting more live events and ramping up their fantasy sports game.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“NBC Sports is pleased to once again extend our complementary alliance with Yahoo Sports, which is one of the most successful in digital sports history,” said Rick Cordella, executive VP and GM, digital media, NBC Sports Group. “NBC Sports is proud to contribute to this alliance with best-in-class live streaming of the biggest events in sports, compelling short-form and original video, and unparalleled coverage of fantasy sports, regional sports, and golf. Moving forward, our partnership will further extend our reach with deeper collaborations between our two groups.”

NBC Sports and Yahoo Sports first got together in 2012. In December 2018, they combined for 56.6 million unique domestic users and 207 million minutes of desktop video streaming, which were ranked by Comscore as No. 4 and No. 2, respectively, in the sports category.

“By continuing our long-term partnership with NBC Sports, we’ll deliver even more innovative content experiences for sports fans,” said Geoff Reiss, GM of Yahoo Sports, a division of Verizon Media. “At Yahoo Sports we are shaping the future of sports on mobile, and we are thrilled to innovate even further with NBC Sports and bring new value to our audiences via Yahoo Fantasy Sports games and more.”