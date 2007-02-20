NBC Sports, Golfweek Partner for Links Coverage

NBC Sports and Golfweek magazine announced a partnership that will use Golfweek writers and columnists in NBC-produced broadband reports on NBCSports.com.

The deal will begin with this week’s WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, which NBC will air on Saturday and Sunday.

Also as part of the deal, Golfweek writers will blog from key golf events and Golfweek's weekly Preferred Lies broadband video program will appear on NBCSports.com.